Sia is speaking out following FKA Twigs' lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf. The "Chandelier" singer called her fellow singer "courageous" for coming forward about the alleged abuse she experienced while dating LaBeouf and Sia also claimed that she had her own negative experience with him, tweeting in part, "I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single." Reps for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to Access Hollywood's request for comment about Sia's claims. Access previously reached out to the actor's team for response to the lawsuit. In an email to the New York Times, LaBeouf claimed that "many" of the suit's allegations are "not true," adding that he is "not cured" of his PTSD and alcoholism but is committed to recovery and "will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way."

