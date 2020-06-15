Also available on the nbc app

Sia is making amends after mixing up two of the biggest names in the music world: Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Fans of the rappers made #SiaIsOverParty trend after the "Cheap Thrills" singer confused a photo of the "Trollz" rapper for the "Hustlers" actress. Following a series of reported tweets correcting the mistake and urging the fandoms to focus on "REAL NEWS," Sia shared an apology, writing, "I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself. Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it. Can I just like you both?"

