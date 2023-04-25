The products featured are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood. So you've thought of everything you'll need for an epic spring break? Think again! This year's getaway isn't complete without these must-have essentials to take your vacation to a whole new level. Catch some rays while enjoying the pool on a comfy hammock-style floatie, keep your beverages ice-cold in a chic bucket cooler, and snap unforgettable pics with an underwater camera that'll make sure your IG has never looked better. Ready, set, spring break!

NR Lifestyle and Fashion Daytime Highlight