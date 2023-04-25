Main Content

Shop Must-Have Essentials For Your Best Spring Break Ever

CLIP04/25/23

The products featured are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood. So you've thought of everything you'll need for an epic spring break? Think again! This year's getaway isn't complete without these must-have essentials to take your vacation to a whole new level. Catch some rays while enjoying the pool on a comfy hammock-style floatie, keep your beverages ice-cold in a chic bucket cooler, and snap unforgettable pics with an underwater camera that'll make sure your IG has never looked better. Ready, set, spring break!

NRLifestyle and Fashion Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: shopping, ecommerce, access daily, Spring break
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.