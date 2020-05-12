Also available on the nbc app

Bullseye! Jason Momoa sure knows how to hit his target when delivering the exact quarantine content we need. The "Aquaman" star left fans speechless when once again demonstrating his ability to throw a tomahawk, this time without looking – and without a shirt! You're welcome. Jason was giving son Nakoa-Wolf a helpful and humorous lesson, and of course included a blooper reel to let everyone even a pro doesn't always have perfect aim.

Appearing: