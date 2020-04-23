Actress Shirley Knight has passed away at 83 years old. The two-time Oscar nominee died of natural causes on April 22 at daughter Kaitlin Hopkins' home in San Marco, Texas, according to multiple reports. The prolific film and TV star had more than 180 onscreen credits to her name, dating all the way back to the 1950s. Knight most recently appeared in 2018's "Periphery" and had a recurring role on "Desperate Housewives" before appearing as Kevin James' mother in both "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" movies.

