Shiri Appleby Returns To 'Roswell' 20 Years Later As Director: Why She Loves The New Liz & More

Also available on the NBC app

Shiri Appleby is back in Roswell! The actress and director tells Access about helming Episode 9 of The CW's "Roswell, New Mexico," 20 years after making her debut on the beloved original. How did Shiri approach the new version of her character, Liz, with star Jeanine Mason? Is she willing to make an on-camera return in the future? Plus, watch Shiri take on our "Which Liz Said It?" quiz! Catch Shiri's episode on Tuesday, March 19 at 9 PM ET/PT on The CW.

Appearing: