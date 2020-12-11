Also available on the nbc app

FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for alleged abuse during their one-year relationship, including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. According to court documents, the 32-year-old musician, born Tahliah Barnett, accuses the "Transformers" star of squeezing and grabbing her to the point of bruising and once choking her in the middle of the night. Furthermore, she claims that over the course of their romance, which began in 2019, he enforced rules about how many times a day she had to kiss and touch him, in addition to knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease. Access Hollywood has reached out to LaBeouf's team for response. But in an email to The New York Times, the "Honey Boy" actor wrote, "Many of these allegations are not true."

Appearing: