Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley have reportedly called it quits as the "Transformers" star faces allegations of abuse in a lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett. A source told PEOPLE magazine that the couple was just in difference places in their lives. Furthermore, Qualley remains focused on her acting career and is ready to get back to work. She will soon travel to Canada to begin filming a movie with Margot Robbie. A separate source also told the outlet that the 26-year-old actress was "aware" of the backlash to her relationship with LaBeouf after Barnett accused him of assault, sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress in court documents filed in early December 2020.

