Shia LaBeouf Gets Candid About Past Suicidal Thoughts In Rare Interview: My 'Life Was On Fire'

CLIP08/26/22

Shia LaBeouf is opening up about his spiritual journey. The 36-year-old actor sat down with Bishop Robert Barron for his "Word on Fire" YouTube series, and Shia got candid about how a dark time in his life led him to reexamine his faith. The "Transformers" alum went on to recall how he was very much contemplating suicide, but getting the role of Padre Pio and learning about Catholicism really helped him through it. "I know now that God was using my ego to draw me to him," Shia shared.

