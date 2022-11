Is Shia LaBeouf going to be a dad? The "Even Stevens" alum is reportedly expecting his first kiddo with Mia Goth, according to People. The 28-year-old actress was spotted showing off her growing baby bump earlier this week while out and about in Pasadena, Calif. The pair have yet to comment on the reported baby news and Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight