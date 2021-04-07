Also available on the nbc app

Sheryl Underwood is breaking her silence on Sharon Osbourne's abrupt departure from "The Talk." In a three-part series on her podcast, "The World According to Sheryl," the comedian got real about the situation. "Sometimes in life, something happens, and you go, 'Guys, if I just woulda.' There's nothing I could've 'just woulda,'" she said of the ordeal. "This was going to happen, out of my control. Sometimes, you don't want to know what you know. You don't want to feel and hear what you feel and hear. You don't want to accept what you have to accept."

