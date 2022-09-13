Sheryl Lee Ralph has an eye for style! Access Hollywood exclusively accompanied "Abbott Elementary" star to Alta Moda to explore possible fashion options for her big moment at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While Sheryl tried on a dress and jewelry – and while she kept her ultimate choice a secret, she did reveal her style inspiration: "I wanted it to be fresh. I wanted it to be chic, and I wanted it to be a dress of the moment." Sheryl also reflected on her decades-long career in Hollywood and what it was like to receive her first Emmy nomination.

