Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans spoke to Sheryl Lee Ralph after her powerful performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Super Bowl LVII where she reflected on the historic moment. “I wanted people to hear to hear a song that is 123-years-old in a new way, I wanted to bring the power of inspiration to know we’ve learned from the past and let us have hope and carry the faith forward…”

