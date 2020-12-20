Also available on the nbc app

Sherri Shepherd is single and mingling! The comedian joked with Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans about dating online during quarantine – which isn't always easy! "It's so hard online, because after a while, you get tired of talking about, 'So what did you do today?' 'I was home all day.' So you start to get a little freaky online!" she joked, going on to describe some of the awkward moments that come from heating things up virtually. Sherri also talked about her podcast "Two Funny Mamas," as well as her longtime friendship with "Mr. Iglesias" co-star Gabriel Iglesias. "Mr. Iglesias" is streaming now on Netflix.

