Shereé Whitfield is keeping things real! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," Shereé teases all the drama still to come "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" reunion. The star calls out her castmates for not supporting her fashion line and Kandi Burruss for allegedly using her. Plus, Shereé reveals if she will make amends with Drew Sidora and gives an update on her romance with Martell Holt.

