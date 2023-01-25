Shemar Moore is a dad! The 52-year-old S.W.A.T. actor and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are now parents to a baby girl. Shemar posted about the exciting news on his Instagram. "Ya boy is officially a Dad!!! Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!," he wrote. This is the actor's first kiddo and his girlfriend's third. The 39-year-old model shares a 5-year-old daughter named Charli with actor and former baseball player Stephen Bishop, plus a son named Kaiden from a previous relationship.

