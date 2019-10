Also available on the NBC app

Shemar Moore has still got it! The "S.W.A.T." star and "Criminal Minds" alum gave Access Hollywood co-host Scott Evans a crash course on how to master his famously sultry voice and spilled his No. 1 tip for drawing someone in: eye contact! Shemar also gave his signature "baby girl" catchphrase another spin, and the result was nothing short of swoon-worthy!

Appearing: