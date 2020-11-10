Also available on the nbc app

Can't blame a guy for trying! Shemar Moore joins Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover and reveals that a pre-superstardom Alicia Keys once turned him down for a date after they met when he hosted "Soul Train" in the early 2000s. Shemar also reflects on how his beloved late mom reacted to his breakout role on "The Young and the Restless" – which he didn't tell anyone about at first! And, the "S.W.A.T." star explains what makes the new season of his police drama its best yet. "S.W.A.T." Season 4 premieres Wed., Nov. 11 at 10/9c on CBS.

Appearing: