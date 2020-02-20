Also available on the NBC app

Shemar Moore is reflecting on a devastating loss. The "S.W.A.T." star broke a nearly two-week social media silence to announce his mother, Marilyn, passed away on Feb. 8 after a 20-year battle with MS. Shemar told fans in an emotional and candid Instagram message how difficult her death has been to process and recalled the influence and inspiration she had on his life, saying he owes all his success to her.

Appearing: