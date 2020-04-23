Also available on the NBC app

It's been more than four years since the world lost Prince, but his longtime collaborator and loved one, Sheila E., still remembers their first meeting back in 1978 like it was yesterday. "My head turned this way, and I [gasped]. I couldn't breathe. I just saw him, and I was like, 'Oh my God!' I said, 'Look at Jesus!'" she told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans. Sheila – who paid tribute to the "Purple Rain" singer in "Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince" earlier this week – also reminisced about one of his most romantic gestures: an international day trip! "One day he said, 'You want to go get something to eat?' And I said, 'Yeah, I want to go to Paris.' He said, 'OK.' So we flew to Paris for lunch," she recalled. Sheila's new single "Lemon" drops on April 24.

