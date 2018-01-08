Stars like Kate Hudson, Angelina Jolie and more chose to rock some daring gowns that were sheer or had some majorly plunging necklines. Watch to see all the best looks from the red carpet!
Appearing:
Tags: emilia clarke, fashion, 2018 golden globe awards, Kate Hudson, Angelina Jolie, Catherine Zeta-Jones, golden globes 2018 fashion, Halle Berry, Golden Globes Fashion, catherine zeta jones, Golden Globe Awards, sharon stone, mariah carey golden globes, Mariah Carey, style, kate hudson golden globes, 2018 golden globes, golden globes 2018, emilia clarke golden globes, who won the golden globes, golden globe awards 2018 fashion, angelina jolie golden globes
