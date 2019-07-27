Shay Mitchell Shares Message To Her Baby On The Way: 'You Can Do It All'

Also available on the NBC app

Shay Mitchell is ready to be a first-time mama! The actress dished to Access about expecting her first child last this year. Shay reveals what kind of mother she is hoping to be to her sweet baby girl, and she shares a message to her future bundle of joy. Shay's "Dollface" co-stars, Brenda Song and Kat Dennings, also express their excitement surrounding Shay and their future "Goddaughter." The stars also reveal how Shay hid her growing baby belly while filming the new Hulu comedy, which is set to debut later this fall.

