Shay Mitchell is in heaven with her newborn baby girl. The "Dollface" star posted the first photo of daughter Atlas Noa on Instagram while sharing a sweet note to her little one. "I'm still learning about you," Shay wrote in part. "And I'll never grow old of watching you slowly wake up, catch a glimpse of me or your dad and focus intently, almost as if to say 'I know you.'" This is the first child for the "Pretty Little Liars" alum and longtime boyfriend Matte Babel.

