Shay Mitchell is getting candid about her journey to motherhood. The "Pretty Little Liars" alum, who shares 1-year-old daughter Atlas with boyfriend Matte Babel, got honest about whether or not she wants a second baby due to her struggle with prenatal depression during a recent episode of Shondaland's "Katie's Crib" podcast. "For the majority of [my pregnancy], I was so blessed and liked a lot of it. But the parts I didn't like, I'm like 'Oh man, wow.' I'm going to be honest and say it. I want [Atlas to have] a sibling so bad, but I don't want to go through pregnancy again," she said.

