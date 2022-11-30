Main Content

Shay Mitchell Reveals What Her Daughter Atlas Wants For Christmas

Shay Mitchell is getting in the holiday spirit! The mom of two caught up with Access Hollywood at the premiere for her film, "Something From Tiffany's," and shared what her kids are asking Santa for this year. "Their list is ever expanding...Atlas is a huge fan of all costumes so that also is really fun. I think more importantly the time we are going to be able to spend together is going to be really fun," she said. "Something From Tiffany's" will be released on Amazon Prime Video On Dec. 9.

