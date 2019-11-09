Shay Mitchell Has Already Picked Out The Perfect Name For Her Baby Girl

Also available on the NBC app

Shay Mitchell is almost ready to be a mom! Access Hollywood caught up with the actress at the PaleyFest Fall TV Preview for her new Hulu show "Dollface" to get the scoop on the final weeks of her pregnancy. Although she wouldn't share any hints, the mama-to-be revealed she and boyfriend Matte Babel have picked out the perfect name for their baby girl. Shay also dished on her supportive co-stars, Kat Dennings, Brenda Song and Esther Povitsky, who are already prepared for babysitting duty!

