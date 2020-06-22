Also available on the NBC app

Shay Mitchell is so grateful for her "Pretty Little Liars" experience! The actress and entrepreneur chatted with Access Hollywood via Zoom about the 10-year anniversary of the hit TV series and even shared the pride that she felt landing the role of Emily, who was part of the LGBTQ+ community. "I've created lifelong family and friends from that show that I still talk to on a weekly basis," she said. "Like, Troian [Bellisario] is one of my closest friends now and obviously someone that I go to for advice." Shay also discussed her partnership with The Safeguard Initiative, which is donating $10 million to provide underserved communities and families with free hygiene products and promote handwashing habits among kids.

