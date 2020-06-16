Also available on the nbc app

Shay Mitchell is loving every moment of motherhood! The "Pretty Little Liars" alum gushed about her adorable family with boyfriend Matte Babel and their daughter Atlas while chatting with Access Hollywood via Zoom. "He is the best!" she said of her longtime beau. "He's the best dad. He's so in love with her, and they just have such a special connection too, so it's incredible. I see her every day having him wrapped around her finger more and more." The actress also teased plans for Matte's first Father's Day and revealed if they're ready to have another baby!

