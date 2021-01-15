Also available on the nbc app

Shay Mitchell is loving motherhood! The actress got candid with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about her daughter Atlas and shared some fun updates on the little tot's latest milestones. Shay also dished on whether she wants more kiddos. The "Pretty Little Liars" alum also got real about mommy shamers and explained why they "have to stop." Plus, Shay chatted about teaming up with Openfit to launch Four Weeks of Focus fitness program.

