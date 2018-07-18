Shawn Mendes Reveals He Texted Hailey Baldwin Congrats After She Got Engaged To Justin Bieber

Also available on the NBC app

There's no bad blood between Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin! The "Stitches" singer – who shot down rumors that he was dating his Met Gala date earlier this year – told Australian TV show "The Project" that he sent the "Drop the Mic" co-host a congratulatory text when she got engaged to Justin Bieber. See what else Shawn had to say about the persistent rumors surrounding his and Hailey's friendship.

Appearing: