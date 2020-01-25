Also available on the nbc app

The Grammys may be days away, but there was another huge reunion for music's biggest stars in Los Angeles this week! Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith, Hailee Steinfeld, Tori Kelly, Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Beck, Loren Gray and Kiana Lede were among the massive group of singers who joined forces to celebrate Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The pop stars all posed for a funny group photo with Lucian, and Shawn paid tribute to the music mogul in a touching speech.

