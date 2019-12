Also available on the NBC app

On the red carpet before the taping of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Shawn Mendes jokes with Access guest correspondent Frankie Grande about dodging Angels' wings during his performance on the program. Plus, which song will he be singing? And, what does Shawn think of Frankie's look? The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special airs Friday, Dec. 2 at 10/9c on ABC.

