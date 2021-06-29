Also available on the nbc app

Shawn Mendes is reflecting on an argument he had with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, and revealing the lesson he learned from the vulnerable moment. The “Treat You Better” singer was on the latest episode of the “Man Enough” podcast where he got candid about his relationship with the “Havana” singer and said how a recent dispute with her made him realize he is afraid to be bad. “I was like, ‘I wasn't raising my voice at you!' And I did raise my voice at her. And I felt her shrink and I felt me grow and I was like, ‘Oh god, this is the worst.' I'm so terrified of being evil. I'm so scared to be bad. I don't want to be bad." After this realization, Shawn said the pair "had to get in this massive conversation" about this deep-rooted fear.

