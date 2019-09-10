Shawn Mendes Helped His Personal Trainer Propose During Sold-Out Toronto Concert

Also available on the NBC app

Shawn Mendes' personal trainer, Josh Adamson, popped the question to new fiancée Jess in front of 50,000 fans at the music superstar's sold out Toronto concert on Sept. 6. The happy couple each shared romantic peeks at the unforgettable moment, thanking their famous mutual friend for making it all possible – but it wasn't the night's only romantic surprise! Shawn's ladylove Camila Cabello also joined him onstage for a steamy live rendition of their hit duet, "Senorita."

