Shawn Mendes seems to be channeling his heartbreak through music. The 23-year-old singer released a new song titled "It'll Be Okay" on Wednesday and fans are already speculating it's about his split from Camila Cabello. The "Cinderella" actress and the "Monster" singer announced they were parting ways in a joint statement on Instagram two weeks ago.

