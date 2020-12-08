Also available on the nbc app

Once upon a time, Shawn Mendes denied his love for Camila Cabello. The 22-year-old singer appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" where he reacted to a 2015 clip of the pair shutting down dating rumors. The “Treat You Better” singer revealed that it took three years to admit he had feelings for Camila. “I didn't even accept that I was completely in love with her for another three years after that point, but it's so obvious on my face right there,” Shawn said.

