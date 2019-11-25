Also available on the nbc app

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's performance was ooh-la-la-la! The couple heated up the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards with another steamy rendition of their hit song "Señorita." The lovebirds' chemistry was off the charts as they put on a sultry and seductive display — that even made pal Taylor Swift blush! But she wasn't the only one captivated by the pair. Billy Porter also began geeking out in the front row as Shawn and Camila teased the star-studded crowd with an almost-kiss!

