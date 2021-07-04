Main Content

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary With Steamy Caribbean Vacation

Ooh na na! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are celebrating a romantic milestone. The couple enjoyed a steamy getaway to the Caribbean for their 2-year anniversary, hitting the beach over the July 4 weekend and sealing the special memory with a kiss. Both music superstars commemorated the occasion with a few peeks at their trip on social media, honoring each other with heartfelt Instagram captions.

