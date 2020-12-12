Also available on the nbc app

Shawn Mendes is making things right. The music superstar apologized for misgendering Sam Smith after introducing his fellow singer as "he" instead of "they" during iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball this week. Shawn posted a direct apology to Sam on his Instagram story and pledged to avoid making the same error twice. Sam accepted Shawn's message and expressed their understanding for the mistake, reposting the note alongside kind words of their own.

