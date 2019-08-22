Shawn Mendes Apologizes For Racially Insensitive Old Posts: 'That's Not My Personality'

Also available on the NBC app

Shawn Mendes has apologized for offensive, years-old posts from his past. The "Treat You Better" singer addressed a self-professed stan who asked him at a Q&A about questionable, now-deleted tweets that went up in his pre-fame days as an early teen. Though details on the content was not specified, Shawn admitted that his friends would often post things on his phone that he never considered would have consequences later. "I had no idea I was going to have 50 million followers," Shawn explained. "Which doesn't make it any better."

