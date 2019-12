Also available on the NBC app

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are turning up the heat! The rumored lovebirds brought down the stage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards while belting out their hit song "Senorita." At the start of their steamy performance, the pair kept their distance before Camila danced on the "Stiches" singer. Camila nearly kissed her speculated beau several times during the hot performance.

