Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Look Completely Smitten In Sizzling 'Senorita' Rehearsal Video

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's romance was simply meant to be! The reported couple put their undeniable chemistry on full display with a steamy behind-the-scenes look at their "Senorita" dance rehearsals. The "Treat You Better" crooner and the "Havana" songstress clearly had no trouble conveying an on-screen flirtation for their hit duet, and it's easy to see how their longtime friendship blossomed into an apparent real-life love story.

