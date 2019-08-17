Also available on the nbc app

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's romance was simply meant to be! The reported couple put their undeniable chemistry on full display with a steamy behind-the-scenes look at their "Senorita" dance rehearsals. The "Treat You Better" crooner and the "Havana" songstress clearly had no trouble conveying an on-screen flirtation for their hit duet, and it's easy to see how their longtime friendship blossomed into an apparent real-life love story.

