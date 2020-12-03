Also available on the nbc app

Shawn Mendes is such a hopeless romantic! The 22-year-old singer opened up to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about the evolution of his relationship with girlfriend Camila Cabello and revealed that she was secretly the muse behind some of his earlier songs. "It takes a lot of courage to tell the woman that you love that you love her," he said. "I had five years of fear of getting rejected by her that just stopped me from doing it every time — or just confidence. I think, you know, it just took a lot. It took a long time of preparing. I mean, I had a five-year warmup to finally be able to tell her how I felt!" The musician also shared intimate details behind the lyrics of his hit "Wonder" and teased the upcoming "Wonder: The Experience" Livestream Benefit Concert airing Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

