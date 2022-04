Also available on the nbc app

Shawn Mendes is getting vulnerable. The 23-year-old singer took to Twitter to share a candid message with fans, admitting that he has a tough time telling the truth about himself. "Sometimes I ask myself what it is that I should be doing with my life and what I always hear in return is 'to tell the truth, to be the truth.' I feel like that's a hard thing to do though," he said.

