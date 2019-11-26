Also available on the nbc app

Shawn Johnson's husband Andrew East had a close call when he fainted during a workout session at home. The former NFL player detailed the scary situation in a YouTube video alongside his wife and their newborn daughter Drew. "I went from being fully conscious to… nothing," Andrew explained. "I was unconscious for several minutes before, fortunately, my friends were coming over to do this lift — or so they thought." Following the accident, the athlete was taken to the emergency room where he underwent tests and had nine staples put into his head.

