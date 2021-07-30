Also available on the nbc app

Shawn Johnson is facing a tough motherhood challenge. Just days after welcoming a baby boy, the former Olympic gymnast revealed this week that her 21-month-old daughter, Drew Hazel, came down with a bad ear infection and a respiratory virus, forcing her to have to isolate away from her newborn brother. Shawn updated fans about Drew’s condition with a heartfelt Instagram story on Thursday, revealing that she had “some of the hardest and most emotional days” of her life trying to care for both little ones while Drew was sick.

