Also available on the nbc app

Papa's got a brand-new haircut! Shawn Johnson's 5-month-old baby girl Drew had the cutest reaction when dad Andrew East debuted a short, fresh 'do — courtesy of his wife — after growing his mane out for two years. At first, the couple's daughter looked confused by the big change, but she eventually burst into an adorable fit of giggles. In addition to ditching his shoulder-length locks, the former NFL player also took the opportunity to raise money for all the workers on the frontlines of the global pandemic.

Appearing: