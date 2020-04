Also available on the NBC app

Shawn Johnson and husband Andrew East aren’t taking stock in any mom-shamers! After the couple recently came under fire for letting their 3-month-old daughter, Drew Hazel, do a flip on the beach, the two tell Access Hollywood how they react to concerned comments. Plus, Shawn, who partnered with Enfamil Infant Formula, opens up about reaching out to her celebrity-friend moms via group text for mommy advice!

Appearing: