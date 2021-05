Also available on the nbc app

Shawn Johnson is about to be a mama of two! The former Olympian chatted with Access Hollywood about her upcoming bundle of joy and revealed why she is a "very weird pregnant woman." The 29-year-old also explained why she's in a "denial" about baby number two and shared why she's also a bit "intimidated" over having a baby boy. Plus, Shawn revealed if she and husband Andrew East have a name picked out!

