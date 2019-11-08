Shawn Johnson Reveals The Special Meaning Behind Baby Daughter's Name

Also available on the NBC app

Shawn Johnson is so in love with her little one! The athlete shared snap where she and hubby Andrew East kiss their little daughter and revealed the baby's name and the meaning behind it! "Drew Hazel East 8lbs 8oz 20.5 inches long 10/29/19," the caption reads. "Named after the most incredible person I know... her daddy." Her hubby also shared the sweetest video where he tells the family about their new bundle of joy.

